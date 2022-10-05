Wisconsin state income tax rate to drop 1%

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - While the nation's economy has continued to struggle, Wisconsin is working through it and in a good spot compared to other states.
The state's Department of Revenue says Wisconsin is actually in the strongest fiscal position it has seen in a half century.
Wisconsin taxpayers will actually see their income tax go down by almost 1% compared to last year.
"People often times are also surprised to learn that two-thirds of the funding we bring in is actually sent right back out the door," said Peter Barca of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Over one-third of all state taxes go directly back into public school districts.
The main reason we're seeing the income tax rate drop is because of the spending power people had this past year -- putting that money back into the economy.