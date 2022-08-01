 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket

  • 0
Mega Millions
Picture courtesy of MGN & Mega Millions

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A lucky lotto player has won $1 million off a ticket bought in Kaukana.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was bought tat the Lighthouse Corner.

Lottery officials say as of Monday afternoon, the winner has not come forward.

"We are so excited," said Lighthouse Corner co-owner, Evelyn Defatte-Singh. "I was the one who sold him the winning ticket. The winner is a regular, local customer and we're thrilled for him and his family."

Friday's drawing had a single jackpot winner out of Illinois.

The retailed gets a 2% incentive for selling the ticket. Lighthouse Corner will get $20,000.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you