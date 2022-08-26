Wisconsin student loan debt totaling $23.1 billion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A UW Madison study broke down what's owed in student loans in each state across the country, and showed Wisconsin is below average compared to the rest of the country.
President Joe Biden unveiled his plan to wipe out billions of dollars in student loan debt.
"There are around 700,000 federal student loan borrowers in Wisconsin," Nick Hillman, a professor at UW Madison in charge of the study, said.
That number means about 12% of Wisconsinites are carrying federal student loans, totaling $23.1 billion, which averages to $32,230 a person.
Around 30% of those borrowers actually owe less than $10,000.
"For those borrowers, that's probably about 200,000 people or so, their debts will be zero if and when this policy is enacted," Hillman said.
Hillman says the goal of the study was to look at the grand scheme of things when it comes to student loan debt.
"You hear those worst case scenarios and the sort of most extreme cases." he said, "What we're hoping to do with this study is just kind of, say well that does happen and does matter but it's not the typical experience."
The study also shows that Wisconsin has less student loan debt than most of the country, ranking 45th compared to other states, Puerto Rico and DC.
The Wausau Metro Area has an average debt of about $14,000, with one of the lowest totals in Wisconsin.