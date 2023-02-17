Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate stops in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Judge Jennifer Dorow has served the Waukesha County bench for eleven years.
Friday she met with three area sheriffs at the Marathon County Courthouse.
In a speech Dorow responded to recent attack ads, saying that her career track record shows she is not soft on crime.
She added that she is the law enforcement's choice to succeed longtime Justice Patience Roggensack.
There are three other candidates currently vying for that spot in Wisconsin's highest court - alongside Judge Janet Protasiewicz, Judge Daniel Kelly and Judge Everett Mitchell.