Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High closing

MOSINEE, Wis. -- (WAOW) Silence will soon be a familiar sound at Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High. After 19 years of educating students from across central Wisconsin, they will be closing for good once the current school year ends, leaving students looking for a new school, and staff looking for a new job.
But with class sizes dwindling into the single digits, the school says they had no other choice.
The school declined our request for an interview, but said in a statement saying, "... we have come to realize that this decision is necessary because of the financial decline of Wisconsin Valley, caused in part by continuously decreasing enrollment, the lack of resources, and the growing needs within our faculty and operations."
The school thanked everyone involved for fighting to keep it up and running. The final graduating class will walk across the stage at the end of May to signal the end of an era.