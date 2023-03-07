Wisconsin women facing terrorism charges after attack on proposed Atlanta police training site

(WAOW) – Two Wisconsin women are among those arrested in Georgia after a group attacked the site of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
Grace Martin, 22, and Kayley Meissner, 20, both of Madison, are facing one charge of domestic terrorism each in the March 5 attack.
In a news release, the Atlanta Police Department said 35 demonstrators were detained that day.
Police said the group “used the cover of a peaceful protest … to conduct a coordinated attack” on the site. They changed into black clothing before entering the construction site, then began to throw rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers. The protesters also destroyed construction equipment.
Those arrested came from at least 13 states, France and Canada.