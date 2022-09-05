Another successful summer for Northwoods businesses

HAZELHURST, Wis. (WAOW)-- As the summer comes to a close, Northwoods businesses said they had another excellent year of tourism.
From boating to mini golfing to dinner on the water, there is no shortage of activities to do over the summer in the Northwoods. With the passage of Labor Day, summer tourism is about over.
"It was really busy ever since COVID a lot of people have stayed a little closer to home," Deanne Kidd, Owner and Manager, Thirsty Whale. "The last few summers it's been really busy, and this was no different."
The Thirsty Whale in Minocqua said they had a busy summer, typically serving over 500 people a night. Over Labor Day weekend, the restaurant had 2,000 people, and Kidd has noticed a change in travel trends.
"Travelers that would normally go on far vacations flying with all the restrictions...and hotel restrictions," Kidd said. "I think a lot more people visited the Northwoods and experienced a lot more outdoor activities."
According to our news partners at WXPR Public Radio, The Minocqua Visitors Bureau Chamber of Commerce said tourism has been consistent over the last decade, but this could be another record year for the area.