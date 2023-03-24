 Skip to main content
Barred owls facing starvation due to ice layers between snow

Barred owl

Barred owl are facing starvation with snow on top of snow with layers of ice in between the layers. 

 Raptor Education Group, Inc. Facebook page
WAUSAU (WAOW) — The recent snowfall in northcentral Wisconsin has caused issues for barred owls in particular.
 
The layers of ice that exist between the snow is making it impossible in some areas for barred owls to reach mice, their main food source. 
 
According to the Raptor Education Group,Inc.(R.E.G.I) Facebook page " We have many starving Barred Owls in care at this time with more arrivals per hour as well as many calls to report owls not moving,semi-conscious in yards and under trees during daylight hours."
 
REGI says if you see or unsure of how to help the owl please call the clinic at 715-623-4015.

