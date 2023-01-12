Bench warrant issued for former Annie's Campground owner after she fails to appear in court

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — A bench warrant has been issued for a former local campground owner after she didn't show up for court on Thursday.
Online court records show she no-showed her pre-trial hearing and the court authorized a national bench warrant for Ann Retzlaff.
Retzlaff owned Annie's Campground in Gresham. Retzlaff faces multiple charges after she led police on a chase through Shawano and Menominee counties.
Retzlaff has argued that she is a sovereign citizen and not under the jurisdiction of law enforcement and avoided court hearings for months until bench warrants were issued for her arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, Retzlaff eventually drove over stop-spike roadstrips which eventually led to the chase coming to an end.
Retzlaff has avoided court hearings for months. She had bench warrants issued for her arrest in October and again in November.