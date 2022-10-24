Body found in Portage County cornfield last month identified as 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man

TOWN OF BELMONT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The identity of a body found in a cornfield in Portage County in September is 41-year-old Bruce Vossekuil, of Wisconsin Rapids, the Portage County Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday.
The man was identified through forensic dentist and dental records. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz confirmed the identity of the deceased individual located in the Township of Belmont on September 22.
Sheriff's officials say the body was located near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd.
On August 12 the Adams County Sheriff's Office had a Facebook post declaring Vossekuil as a missing person. According to the post, he was last seen on July 31 on Heffron Road in the Township of Belmont.
The death investigation is ongoing.
Portage Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are investigating a body found in the town of Belmont.
According to a release, a farm worker found the body in a corn field Wednesday afternoon.
They say the body appears to have been there for some time due to decomposition.
At this time, the death is being investigated as suspicious.