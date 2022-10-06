Boys and Girls Club of Portage County opens Hmong Jumpstart program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The Portage County Boys and Girls club is offering a new after-school program at McKinley Elementary School for Hmong students.
The BGC says Hmong jump start can help reconnect students with their culture and language, while offering help on homework they have during school to improve English literacy.
BGC says they hope to bring these students a sense of belonging and help other Hmong kids going through the same struggles.
"This will allow them to be in a group where they share challenges, learn new things, and they can learn the (Hmong) language together. That sense of belonging I think is a big piece," said Sam Dinga from the Hmong Uplift Program.
The cost is $10 to join for the whole school year at McKinley, and if you can't afford that, you can call the club at 715-321-3095 for other options.