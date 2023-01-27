Catkins Animal Rescue Offers "Poorly Drawn Pets" Fundraiser

Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... Snow, which may be moderate to heavy at times, will continue for the remainder of the morning. Motorist can expect the visibility in the heavier snow to fall to around a half mile or less for a brief period of time. Gusty south to southwest winds will also produce some blowing and drifting of the new snow. The combination of the falling and blowing and drifting snow will result in hazardous travel conditions this morning. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for the remainder of the morning. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can reach your destination safely. The snow should taper off or end from west to east this afternoon, except across far northern Wisconsin where lake effect snow showers will linger into tonight. Also, gusty west winds to around 30 mph are likely to produce some blowing and drifting of the snow this afternoon. However, temperatures across portions of central and east-central Wisconsin are forecast to warm to near or above freezing during the afternoon. Once that occurs, the blowing and drifting will be greatly reduced across central and eastern Wisconsin.