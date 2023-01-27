Catkins Animal Rescue Offers "Poorly Drawn Pets" Fundraiser

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — If you're looking for a way to memorialize a former pet, or just can't get enough of your current furry friend, Catkins Animal Rescue of Price County is offering their "Poorly Drawn Pets" fundraiser.
The premise is simple. All you have to do is submit a picture of your pet, along with a suggested donation of $20 or more, and within a week you will receive a hand drawn portrait from one of 15 volunteer artists.
Catkins Rescue Manager, Tanya Belanger, says part of the fun is not knowing what you will receive back. The volunteers range from artists to those who can "barely hold a pen."
All proceeds go towards the continued care of the animals at Catkins Animal Rescue.
So far, the fundraiser has seen over 100 participants, and while Catkins plans to make this an annual event, you will need to enter your submission by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 if you would like a portrait this year.
All submissions and donations can be entered through this link: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/CatkinsAnimalRescue?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US
Please mark all donations with a note indicating 'Poorly Drawn Pets'