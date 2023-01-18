 Skip to main content
...HEAVIEST SNOW NOW IN UPPER MICHIGAN, BUT A WINTRY MIX TO CONTINUE
ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL
WISCONSIN TODAY...

.A Low pressure system centered over south-central Wisconsin late
this morning will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon.
The primary snow band with the storm had shifted into Upper
Michigan. Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle
will continue in the wake of the main snow band, resulting in a
continuation of hazardous travel conditions across north-central,
far northeast, and portions of central Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch or two of
accumulation expected across northern Wisconsin, with the highest
totals near the Upper Michigan border and over far northern Door
county. Some minor icing is possible from the freezing drizzle.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Caught on video: Rescue crews save woman from car in pond

  • Updated
  • 0
New body camera footage from a snowstorm in December shows first responders acting quickly to save a woman from a car partially submerged in a pond.

 Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- New body camera footage from a snowstorm in December shows first responders acting quickly to save a woman from a car partially submerged in a pond.

WISN 12 News obtained the body camera footage from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22.

A sheriff's deputy is seen in the video helping as Milwaukee firefighters worked to free the woman, who was sitting in water up to her chest.

The video shows one firefighter breaking her side windows and opening the driver's door. Then it shows them using a rope to wrap around her during the rescue.

Several times, deputies are heard commenting on how cold it is outside.

The temperature that night was -22 with the windchill. Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes and someone submerged in water could get hypothermia within minutes.

