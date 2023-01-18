Caught on video: Rescue crews save woman from car in pond

Weather Alert

...HEAVIEST SNOW NOW IN UPPER MICHIGAN, BUT A WINTRY MIX TO CONTINUE ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN TODAY... .A Low pressure system centered over south-central Wisconsin late this morning will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon. The primary snow band with the storm had shifted into Upper Michigan. Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue in the wake of the main snow band, resulting in a continuation of hazardous travel conditions across north-central, far northeast, and portions of central Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch or two of accumulation expected across northern Wisconsin, with the highest totals near the Upper Michigan border and over far northern Door county. Some minor icing is possible from the freezing drizzle. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&