Charges requested, driver arrested following Amherst Junction crash resulting in one dead

**UPDATE**
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW) — Charges have been requested by Portage County Sheriff's Office on the 30-year-old driver for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license – causing death of a passenger, according to a press release from Portage County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Axel Crus-Zelaya from Appleton.
Crus-Zelaya was arrested as 58-year-old passenger, Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, from Appleton, died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.
Three other uninjured passengers were identified as 29-year-old Jorge Issac, Louis Lopez, 47, and Orlando Zelon, 36, all from Appleton. The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation at this time.
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person died in a one-vehicle crash in Amherst Junction Friday morning, according to a Portage County Sheriff's Office press release.
The Portage County Communications Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash at 7:03 a.m. on Highway 10 West of Portage County Highway. Upon arrival of responding emergency units one male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and remaining two passengers were evaluated by medical personnel and released at the scene, according to the press release.
The press release also stated:
"Initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 10 when it entered the north ditch and rolled coming to rest on its tires.
Speed and road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Amherst Fire Department, Amherst EMS, Stevens Point Fire Department and Portage County Medical Examiner."