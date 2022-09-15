Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin features many local businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -– The seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is back. This year more than 100 nominees have been submitted.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association – announced the nominees for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest on Wednesday. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse manufacturing industry.
WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for this contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast nearly 1 million votes since its inception. Last year alone, more than 200,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin winner.
This year's list of nominees includes over 20 local businesses in the News 9 coverage area with a variety of different products nominated. For a full list of area businesses and their coolest thing made nominees go here.
This year’s nominees include mining equipment, yachts, an EV fire truck, cheese curds, a home generator, beef jerky, sports complex lighting, frozen pizzas a cargo ship and much more.
The first round of voting for the contest begins on Monday, Sept. 19 and goes through Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 16 nominees receiving the most votes in the first round will move on to Manufacturing Madness – a bracket-style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top Wisconsin-made products.
The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.
More details about the contest can be found at www.madeinwis.com.