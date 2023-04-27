Crash with injuries occurs right in front of St. Germain Elementary School

ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — A crash on Highway 70 with injuries occurred in front of St. Germain Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.
To help first responders, traffic is asked to stay away from the area. No one at school is affected, Vilas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
The Sheriff's Office also said the road is expected to be open for school pick up time. Buses should not be affected, and pick up time should not be delayed. Road is still not open, but detours are marked and manned, the post stated.
