Crystal Grand Music Theatre up for ACM Award

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WAOW) — A Wisconsin Dells entertainment venue is nominated for a Academy of Country Music (ACM) award for Theater of the Year.
In a Facebook post, the Crystal Grand Music Theatre said 'Wow' and, "We love this venue, and we’re glad you do too. We can’t wait to keep bringing incredible music to the central WI area."
Crystal Grand Music Theatre in Wisconsin Dells is up for the award along with four others including Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Crystal Grand Music Theatre is an intimate setting, holding 2,000 people and makes for a musical experience at the shows.
According to the Crystal Grand website, "Our seats are placed on a subtle incline, keeping everyone’s line of sight to the performer crystal clear as they enjoy the show. Our stunning architecture will leave you in awe from the moment you walk in, to the moment you leave."
Crystal Grand has hosted many well-known entertainers and musical acts from George Carlin to Blake Shelton.