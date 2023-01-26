DNR confirms first CWD detection in wild deer harvested In Waupaca County

The town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage County borders. As required by state law, the DNR enacts three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Waupaca County since 2014, initially due to CWD detections in farm-raised deer in Marathon County within 10 miles of the county border.