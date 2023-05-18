 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues air quality advisories as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR issues air quality advisories as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into state

(WAOW) -  The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued air quality advisories for much of the state, including many counties in our viewing area. 

From Thursday at noon to Friday at noon an air quality advisory was issued for Adams, Clark, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Price,  Taylor, Vilas and Wood counties.

Much of the state falls into the orange range, which is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range, which can cause issues for people with asthma, children and older adults. 

The DNR states Canadian wildfire smoke moves into the state Thursday, blowing from the northwest to the southeast. Particulate matter will "sharply increase" at times, and the air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for some groups.

The DNR states areas further west have the potential to reach an "unhealthy" air quality level— or a red advisory. Those further northeast may see lesser impacts within a "moderate" level— or a yellow advisory.

The DNR's Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Dashboard goes into in-depth details on the air quality index. 

Tags

Recommended for you