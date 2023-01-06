DNR: WIsconsin parks to host candlelight events

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Looking for a way to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors?
Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has you covered when it comes to snowshoe hiking events.
Rib Mountain State Park will hold candlelight hikes on Jan. 7 and 14 from 5-7 p.m. (flashlights and headlamps are suggested).
The Friends of Rib Mountain State Park will provide hot chocolate, cider, special goods and marshmallows to roast around the campfire.
An annual park or daily admission sticker is required.
More events are scheduled at other parks throughout the next two months. You may click here for more information.