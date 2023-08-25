Edgar Steam Show Celebrates 50-Years

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thousands of people will make their way to the community of Edgar this weekend for the Edgar Steam Show.
It's an opportunity to step back in time and see how agricultural machinery developed over time.
The North Central Wisconsin Steam and Gas Engine Club organizes the event.
It's a great way to see the past come to life, said the club's president, Greg Szemborski,
"For me, it's the historical aspect of growing up on a farm in the 1960s and 70s," Szemborski explained. "For me and many of our club members, it takes us back to our youth.
In addition to the 500 tractors on display and 20 steam engines, there is a flea market, music, and food.
This is the 50th annual show.
Gates are open through Sunday at the Kurt Umnus Farm 223755 Steam Hill Drive, Edgar, WI