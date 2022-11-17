Fatal crash: Medford woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Clark County

TOWN OF MAYVILLE (WAOW) -- A Medford woman died and two more suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash in the township of Mayville on Monday according to a Clark County Sheriff's Office press release.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call for a crash at 3:13 p.m. on Highway 13 near Water Road on Monday.
According to the press release, the initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
The press release also said:
The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
The driver and two passengers were transported by the Central Fire and Ambulance Service and Taylor County Ambulance to the Marshfield Medical Center with serious injuries. Another female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unknown if any of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts. All of the SUV occupants are from the Medford and Stetsonville areas.
The Central Fire and Ambulance Service responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Abbotsford - Colby Police Department, Marshfield Fire Ambulance, Taylor County Ambulance and Coroner Schleifer. The Investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s
and Coroner’s Office.
No other information is being released at this time.
This names are being withheld pending notification of family members.