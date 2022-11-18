FATAL Crash: One person is dead after single vehicle crash in Amherst Junction

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person died in a one-vehicle crash in Amherst Junction Friday morning, according to a Portage County Sheriff's Office press release.
The Portage County Communications Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash at 7:03 a.m. on Highway 10 West of Portage County Highway. Upon arrival of responding emergency units one male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and remaining two passengers were evaluated by medical personnel and released at the scene, according to the press release.
The press release also stated:
"Initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 10 when it entered the north ditch and rolled coming to rest on its tires.
Speed and road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Amherst Fire Department, Amherst EMS, Stevens Point Fire Department and Portage County Medical Examiner."