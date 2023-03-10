Federal judge: Barricades can stay on Lac du Flambeau tribal roads

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) – A federal judge in Wisconsin’s western district has denied an injunction requesting tribal leaders in Lac du Flambeau remove barricades from tribal-owned roads.
The ruling is the latest in a month-long standoff between the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, the town of Lac du Flambeau and the title companies responsible for negotiating easement access.
The barricades first went up Jan. 31, cutting off access to about 65 households. Since then, homeowners have been trekking across a frozen lake, sometimes by foot, sometimes by snowmobile. Many of those homeowners have parked vehicles at friends’ houses so they have a way to get to work and run errands.
Meanwhile, tribal leaders have been doing welfare checks and dropping off food for those who need it.
On March 6, about 40 homeowners filed a lawsuit against tribal leaders, asking for the barricades to come down. But today (March 10), the judge denied that request.
“The federal court’s ruling not only denies the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order, it also calls into question whether the court has jurisdiction to issue an injunction,” Lac du Flambeau Tribal President John Johnson said a statement. You can read the full statement here.
He went on to say the Lac du Flambeau tribe feels for the affected homeowners, and the tribe is just as frustrated at the inability of the town of Lac du Flambeau and title companies to negotiate a resolution as the townspeople are.
The closures were the culmination of failed negotiations over right-of-way easements that expired in 2010, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. The tribe had attempted to secure 25-year easements from the town of Lac du Flambeau and title companies that handle the properties accessed by the roads. The tribe has said it made "numerous" attempts without success to resolve the expired easements by working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Meanwhile, town officials have offered the tribe about $64,000 in gas tax payment made by the state to the town. You can read the offer letter here.
However, the Lac du Flambeau tribe is asking for $20 million. It says that would help offset the decade there was no agreement in place for allowing access over tribal lands. You can read the tribe’s response here.