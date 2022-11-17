Firefighters rescue lost hunter near Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Firefighters rescued a lost hunter in the woods near Rhinelander on Wednesday night.
According to a Pine Lake Fire Rescue Facebook post, the hunter was tracking a deer he shot when he lost the track in the woods and became disoriented.
Firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported hunter who was having difficulty breathing and was lost in the woods.
The Oneida County Dispatch Center was able to provide Pine Lake Fire Rescue with cell phone GPS coordinates to help locate the hunter. A UTV was used to go about halfway into the woods We were able to get over halfway back into the woods and firefighters and paramedics pulled the hunter on a stokes basket roughly 1/8-mile to an awaiting ambulance.
The man was then transported to Aspirus Hospital for evaluation.