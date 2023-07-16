Forestry importance highlighted during National Forest Week

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — This week (July 10-16) marked National Forest Week and here is what officials want you to know.
More than 193 million acres of land is in the national forest system, and 1.5 million of the land is located in Central Wisconsin.
Public Affairs officer of Forest Services Veronica Hinke states how important this week is to the public.
"Forestry supports more than 61,000 full time and part-time jobs in the state of Wisconsin and approximately 100 millions board feet of timber is sold from the Chequamegon-Nicolet forest each year," Hinke said.
The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest along with USDA is celebrating by asking people to submit photos of forestry.
For more information you can visit their website.