Glare ice causing hazardous road conditions in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Due to the slippery conditions, the highway department operations have been unable to effectively salt roads according to Langlade County Sheriff's Office.
According to a Facebook post from Langlade County Sheriff's Office:
"Due to road temperatures and continued precipitation expected throughout the day, we’ve been advised that highway department operations, have been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel."
Due to this there are patches of glare ice on secondary routes and the Sheriff's Office is advising people not to drive until "temperatures or precipitation change."
Sections of Highway 52, Highway 55, Langlade County K and Langlade County T have specifically been problematic, but many other secondary roads throughout rural Langlade County have been reported extremely hazardous, the post states.
"Crews will continue to salt and sand moving forward and please use EXTREME CAUTION if travel is absolutely necessary."