 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
20 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
over the past week and a half has caused an increase in fire
activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Gov. Evers fills potholes across Wisconsin, including in Rhinelander

  • Updated
  • 0
Evers potholes

Governor Tony Evers spent the day filling potholes across the state with road work crews, including in Rhinelander on Tuesday afternoon. 

 Mitchell Skurzewski

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Potholes have been and continue to be a pain for many people across Wisconsin.

The mostly small, but deep holes can do significant damage to your tires, axles, and vehicle as a whole.

Governor Tony Evers spent the day filling potholes across the state with road work crews, including in Rhinelander.

At the road work site in Rhinelander, the governor was joined by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation rolling up his sleeves and filling in potholes.

The message in mind was to not only be in the community helping fix broken roads, but also to thank the Men and Women who work so hard to keep the roads in the best possible condition.

"it's hard work, it's difficult work and it happens every year," Evers said. "We all get excited for super highways and this and that and at the end of the day this is something that happens every single day in every municipality."

Tags

Recommended for you