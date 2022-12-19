How travel insurance helps travelers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- As millions of people begin their holiday travel, AAA encourages people to consider travel insurance.
A mixture of the upcoming storms and added people traveling this year can make travelers nervous, said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs, at AAA. He said travel insurance helps reimburse travelers if their flight is canceled.
His most important tip is to read the fine print of your insurance.
"Different clauses in each one of those policies that dedicate what kind of reasons for cancelations that may be covered are or what sort of causes are and are not covered," Jarmusz said.
For those not working with a travel agent, Jarmusz recommends purchasing travel insurance right through your airline provider to avoid potential scammers