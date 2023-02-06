Ice floes break away from Door County shoreline, Coast Guard rescues 11, including 5 children

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY/WAOW) - Things became dicey for 11 people trapped on the ice that broke away from the Door County shoreline on Monday, according to ABC affiliate WBAY.
The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue to the 11 people, which included five children, who became trapped on separate ice floes.
A group of eight people were on one ice floe that was roughly 3/4-mile from Sherwood Point, while the other group of three was on a floe roughly 1/4-mile from the same point.
The group of 11 were safely brought back to shore via airboats by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the aforementioned Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard says they were in good health after being stranded for about an hour, according to WBAY reporting. The group didn’t set up shanties to protect them from the elements; they just had sleds to carry equipment, according to WBAY.