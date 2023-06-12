KISS playing at Crandon International Raceway Sept. 1, tickets go on sale this weekend

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) — KISS is coming to Wisconsin for its End of the Road Tour.
Legendary band KISS is coming to Crandon International Raceway on September 1.
The Forest County Potawatomi Tribe was key in helping secure the concert to welcome KISS to Wisconsin and to celebrate the upcoming opening of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s Rock & Brews restaurant inside of Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee, according to a news release from Potowatomi Casino/Hotel.
“The Forest County Potawatomi Tribe is honored to play a role in bringing KISS to Crandon, Rock & Brews to Milwaukee, and people together to enjoy this next era of entertainment in Wisconsin,” said Forest County Potawatomi Community Tribal Chairman James Crawford in the release. “We cannot wait to welcome these two icons to the perfect backdrop of our Northwoods where we’ll show how Wisconsin truly loves to rock.”
The Sept. 1 concert at Crandon International Raceway is part of a summer concert series that will usher exciting entertainment into Wisconsin and into Potawatomi Casinos and Hotels.
KISS Fan Club ticket sales begin June 17, local market ticket sales begin June 18, and all ticket sales begin on June 19. To purchase concert tickets, click here. To learn more about the opening of the upcoming Rock & Brews restaurant, visit paysbig.com.