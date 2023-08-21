Land O' Lakes man, 36, dies after losing control of motorcycle due to speed

TOWN OF NEWBOLD, Wis. (WAOW) — A 36-year-old Land O' Lakes man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and being thrown from it on Saturday night.
According to an Oneida County Sheriff's Office news release, at 6:15 Saturday the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 47 near the intersection of Bridge Road in the Town of Newbold.
The release also stated:
It was reported that the driver of the motorcycle, Nathan Holoubek, 36, was traveling southbound between 80-100 miles per hour and passing in a no passing zone. As a result, Holoubek, of Land O' Lakes, failed to retain control around a curve, was thrown from the motorcycle and was unresponsive.
Witnesses began lifesaving measures prior to first responder’s arrival. However, Holoubek was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on witness statements and observation, speed and alcohol were likely factors.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is completing the crash report. The Newbold First Responders, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance and the Oneida County Medical Examiner assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.