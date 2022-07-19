Loons getting hooked in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Oneida County officials are looking for answers after several birds appear to have been purposefully hurt.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources(DNR) says there's been three different loons they've got photos of with what look to be fishing hook wounds on the sides of their face.
Loons are on the federally protected species list and officials are looking for what they think is a fisherman practicing their casts on these loons.
Experts say loons get stuck on hooks frequently, however, it's usually with part of the fishing line still attached.
"This one was very specific and very unusual," said Marge Gibson of the Raptor Education Group.
Right now, the DNR has no leads if its looking for a single person or several.
"If we want to see loons, we need to step up and actually help and protect them," said Gibson.
If you have information on who might be doing this, the DNR has an anonymous line to call or text at 1-800-847-9367.