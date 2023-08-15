Luke Combs coming to Milwaukee next spring

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is coming to American Family Field and Milwaukee next spring.
The announcement was made on the Brewers website on Tuesday morning.
Combs will play two nights, back-to-back, at the Brewers' stadium on April 12, 2024, and April 13 as part of his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour.
The Growin' Up and Gettin' Old tour is heading to Milwaukee April 12-13, 2024.
On April 12, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue open for Combs and the following night Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff take the stage prior to Combs.
According to the website, here is ticket sale information:
Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting August 23 at 4 p.m. CT. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through the fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 23 at 10 a.m. CT. The Bootleggers will also have an exclusive opportunity to purchase 2-day tickets starting Tuesday, August 22 at 2 p.m. CT. Citi is the official credit card of the “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour,” and Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Thursday, August 24 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. CT via Citi Entertainment.
Sign-up for the Bootleggers Presale at LukeCombs.com.
Tickets go on-sale to the general-public on August 25 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased online and through the American Family Field Ticket Office (in person or via phone).
Tickets for this event will be delivered exclusively through the MLB Ballpark app and delayed until 72 hours prior to the event date.