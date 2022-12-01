Morgan Wallen performing at American Family Field in April

MILWAUKEE (WAOW) — A huge country music star will be playing at American Family Field — home of the Milwaukee Brewers — on April 15, according to the Brewers' website.
Morgan Wallen brings his One Night At A Time Tour to Milwaukee Saturday, April 15, 2023. Joining Wallen are special guests HARDY, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
All fans will have a chance to get their tickets before they go on sale by registering for the Morgan Wallen Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open now, and selected fans will receive further instructions on accessing this presale, according to the Brewers' website.
The story on the Brewers' website says:
"With this unique fan-first technology, every registrant is reviewed to make sure they are real fans who are interested in attending the show. Ticketmaster Fan Verified registration does not always guarantee you will be eligible, receive an access code or have an ability to purchase tickets."
Fans can also secure VIP packages, platinum seats, and aisle seats ahead of time starting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.