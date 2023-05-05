New license plates to support Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- If you love the outdoors, there is a new way you can show it while supporting conservation efforts.
Many clubs and outdoor enthusiasts rely on the 1,200 miles that make up Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail, but it needs donations for proper upkeep.
You can help next time you get a new license plate for your car thanks to a collaboration between the Ice Age Trail Alliance and the Department of Transportation.
The blue and yellow license plate features a mammoth along the side, and costs just $25 a year, which will go directly to conservation efforts.
The donation will automatically be made each year when you renew your plates. You can also customize it for $15 more.
Each donation is tax deductible, meaning it really won't cost you anything. For the trail though, it means a lot.
More information on how to acquire an Ice Age Trail plate is available HERE.
