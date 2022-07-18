Officials ask people not to disturb mayflies

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's mayfly season in the badger state.
Mayflies spend the majority of their lives underwater, where they eat and grow, and when they reach adulthood they emerge from the water, but only for a day or two.
"It's a very temporary thing, the adults might only live for a day or two before they pass on, so they're coming out in a flurry of activity trying to mate and lay eggs and then their short adult lifespan is done." said PJ Liesch, Director of the UW Insect Diagnostic Lab.
They can emerge in groups of hundreds or even thousands, but they're not harmful to humans, and he asks those who encounter them to leave them be.