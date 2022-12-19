Outlook on holiday travel

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The holiday season is here, and potential weather storms could impact travel plans.
From December 23rd to January 2nd AAA reported an estimated 112.7 million people will be traveling.
Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs, AAA said that number is similar to pre-pandemic levels, still not topping the 2019 record.
An official with the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) said they anticipate having 250 people traveling each day.
"We are expecting full flights throughout the week" Brian Grefe, Airport Director, at Central Wisconsin Airport, said. "With the incoming weather just give yourself extra time...for additional people and the roads whatever condition they may be."
Grefe doesn't expect any delays or cancellations from CWA directly. Instead, the bigger problem may come from connecting airports.
"A lot of folks who maybe didn't fly for the last couple of years home for the holidays are definitely planning to this year," Jarmusz said.
Officials recommend giving yourself extra time if traveling to the airport and not just to get through security, but when getting on the roads.
"Where it usually takes 15-20 minutes to get to the airport maybe give yourself 30-35 minutes," Grefe said.
To get the most up-to-date information download your airplane carriers mobile app.