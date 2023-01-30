Park Falls businesses without water after water main break

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WAOW) - Numerous businesses in downtown Park Falls are without water resulting from a water main break on west side of Highway 13, according to a Facebook post from the city administrator Brentt Michalek.
Crews are actively working on the break. The following businesses are without water until further notice: the BP gas station, McDonalds, State Farm Insurance, and Associated Bank.
As soon as the main is repaired it will be posted to the City of Park Falls Wisconsin Facebook page.