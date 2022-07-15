Parts of Central Wisconsin battle flooding after heavy rain

ARPIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Communities across Central Wisconsin battled high waters Friday morning after a series of overnight storms swamped parks and yards.
The heavy rains affected both homeowners and tourists.
Festival-goers at Rock Fest in Cadott experienced flooding at their sites.
"The water was shin-deep or so, running right through," Stacy Holst said.
The North Wood County Park experienced heavy floods.
The entrance and some paths were completely blocked off due to high water, and an area full of picnic tables and playground equipment turned into a pond.
Water slowly started to recede Friday afternoon, but conditions were less than ideal.
The Wood County Sheriff's Department says the park had the most significant flooding in the county.
One News 9 viewer, Brook Burling, shared photos and video of water filling her yard and driveway near Wisconsin Rapids.
Her yard did clear throughout the day, but the ditches on her road still overflowed.