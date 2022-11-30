Pedestrian struck, killed on Marathon County J

TOWN OF EASTON (WAOW) — A 31-year-old Marshfield woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking on Marathon County J near the intersection of J and Marathon County Z in town of Easton on Monday night.
The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling southbound on County Road J at 5:56 Monday when they struck the 31-year-old pedestrian walking in the southbound lane. After striking the woman, the driver shined the lights of the vehicle to see what it struck, according to the crash report sent by Marathon County Sheriff's Department.
According to the crash report the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing. The female pedestrian has been identified as Joy Danielle Moravec.
The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage to the vehicle. The driver was not distracted or under the influence.