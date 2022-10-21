Peregrine falcon, named after Amelia Earhart, coming to Wildwood Park and Zoo in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wildwood Park and Zoo is welcoming a new Peregrine falcon to the zoo.
The newest addition at Wildwood Zoo is a 9-year-old falcon named Amelia.
A City of Marshfield press release said: "The name "peregrine" means wanderer, making it very fitting for Amelia to be named after Amelia Earhart. Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean and was a true pioneer in aviation. Falcons are incredible flyers and may move over 15,000 miles during their annual migration!"
Amelia has been in Marshfield for a few weeks but has remained off-exhibit while acclimating to her new caretakers, according to the release.
Amelia was injured in the wild and determined to be non-releasable due to the extent of her injuries. Unfortunately, she was hit by a car on Madeline Island as a juvenile and her left wing needed to be amputated in order to save her life, the release said.
The falcon has been living at Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Rhinelander, since 2013. While there, she taught thousands of visitors about her species and zoo staff feels confident that she will continue to educate and fascinate visitors here at Wildwood Park and Zoo, the press release said.
We would like to thank the Wild Instincts for entrusting Amelia to our care and assisting in her transfer! If you would like to keep up-to-date with the Wildwood Zoo news, be sure to check the Wildwood Park and Zoo Facebook page and the City website. In addition, to keeping up with the animals, you can learn more about the special events, new exhibits and other happenings. As always, the staff and volunteers at Wildwood Zoo thank you for your past and future support and patronage.