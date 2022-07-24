Pilot training program petitions FAA for pilot hour exception

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- As chaos at airports continues to grow, one pilot training group said they may have a solution.
Republic Airways said they have had concerns about a pilot shortage for at least a decade. Republic Airways' training program LIFT Academy is petitioning the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for an exception for their graduates that would allow them to become first officers at a similar rate to military pilots.
The academy says they are not asking to lower the national 15-hundred-hour rule but looking for new avenues to deal with the pilot shortage.
"These students these lift graduates that are at Republic are proving to be both through data and through actual anecdotal stories to be the best pilots that have ever passed through the doors of our training center," Director of Operation and Academic Programs, LIFT Academy, Ed Bagden said.
Not everyone is on board with this idea. The Airline Pilot Association is not in favor of this petition.
"It's due in large part to our efforts that pilots are trained in the level that they," United Airlines Pilot Committee Chair, James Belton said. "...We would really be against any institution coming in and trying to undercut that."
LIFT Academy is still waiting to hear back on the petition.