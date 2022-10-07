Police ask for help to locate missing man last seen in Langlade Co.

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate Adam Krause, 58, who as last seen leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on Sept. 30.
Rolling Stone Lake is in Pearson, located in northeast Langlade County. Pearson is five miles west of Pickerel and 17 miles northeast of Antigo.
Krause is from Sheboygan and was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket - possibly the one in the above photograph, when he went missing.
Krause's paddle boat was found unoccupied on the lake the morning of Oct. 1. Krause's vehicle and cabin were also both unoccupied that same day.
This week the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, Marathon County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wolf River Fire Department, and several other agencies have conducted extensive air, water, and ground searches on and around Rolling Stone Lake without success.
Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any information, or anyone who might observe anything on Rolling Stone Lake or in the area of the lake, to contact us at 715-627-6411 as soon as possible.