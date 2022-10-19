R.R. Donnelley gets state recognition award for its work with people with disabilities

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- R.R. Donnelley Supply Chain Solutions was honored by the state for its work with people with disabilities.
R.R. Donnelley was recognized for showing great compassion working with consumers and has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
R.R. Donnelley Supply Chain Solutions has hired five people with disabilities in the past year, part of a partnership with the state Department of Workforce Development's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.
"See what can be accommodated, we want to ask those questions, '"What can can we do,"', instead of creating those barriers in employment. We want to remove those barriers, and help those folk, and help us, and help the community," said Amy Pinkalla, Human Resource Manager, "We have used three sources like our community partners, to help bring folks in. We give them tours and tell them as much as we can about our environment. We have our leaders who are very open to being inclusive."
Another area company, Canteen in Wausau, also will be honored for their work with diversity and inclusion.