Safety tips ahead of holiday travel

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — According to AAA, this year is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since they started tracking in 2000.
Just under seven million people will be traveling by airplane this week.
With the potential for a winter storm, AAA is recommending travelers add in some extra time to get to the airport.
Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA encourages air travelers to download their flight carrier's app to stay up to date on their flight plans and to be mindful when packing their luggage.
"If you are planning on checking a bag that you pack any essentials like medications and absolute must-haves in your carry-on bag," Jarmusz said. "So that if your flight is canceled or delayed after you get through security, you'll still have those items when you need them."
For those traveling by car Jarmusz suggests stocking your car for defensive driving. Packing tools like jumper cables and a shovel.