Safety tips for young drivers ahead of the holiday weekend

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The days between Memorial Day through Labor Day are known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.
Teen drivers are three times more likely to be in a deadly car crash than adults. With the busy Fourth of July holiday ahead of us, experts recommend parents remind young drivers of the importance of safe driving.
According to AAA, there are more deadly crashes involving 16 and 17 years old nationwide during the summer than any other time of the year.
Distraction, speeding and alcohol are three of the leading factors of teen driving deaths. A 2015 report found 60% of teen drivers killed in a crash were not wearing a seatbelt.
"These are things that parents need to talk to their teens about all summer long, especially this busy holiday weekend, about distractions speeding, alcohol," David Reich, Director of Public Relations with the National Road Safety Foundation, said. "Insist that they buckle up their seatbelt if they are going to be using the car, and seatbelts are for everyone in the car if they are going to be in the car as well."
For those who plan on attending a party over the holiday weekend, make sure to assign a designated driver.