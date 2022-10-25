"Salute to Service": Wausau's Patriot K9s of Wisconsin getting boost from Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local nonprofit organization that train service dogs for veterans is getting some help from the Green Bay Packers during "Salute to Service" month.
Patriot K9s of Wisconsin provides training and education to both the veterans or service members and service dog candidates at no cost to disabled veterans and active-duty members impacted by military-related PTSD, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma.
The Green Bay Packers and Fleet Farm are set to honor veterans and members of the military through the team’s annual “Salute to Service” initiative throughout the month of November.
The Packers and Fleet Farm honor those who serve in a variety of ways this month, with fundraising opportunities, discounts for military members and veterans, player and alumni visits and gameday features.
The program was launched Tuesday with a press conference featuring Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Packers running back Aaron Jones, the program spokesperson for this year.
At the Packers Pro Shop, fans can take part in the Salute to Service effort by purchasing a limited- edition Packers Salute to Service bandana for $10 each to raise money for nonprofit organization Patriot K9s of Wisconsin. $5 from each purchase will go directly to the Wausau-based organization that educates and trains psychiatric service dog teams to help veterans win the war against suicide, depression and anxiety. The Packers will match each donation made through purchases of the bandana.
The bandana is available now in the Packers Pro Shop and on packersproshop.com.
“We’re proud to honor members of our military and veterans this November through our Salute to Service initiative,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re looking forward to partnering again with Fleet Farm to recognize and thank the brave men and women of our armed forces who have sacrificed so much for our country.”
Several veterans and their service dogs also attended Tuesday’s announcement.
Lambeau Field Atrium businesses also are offering special discounts and promotions for veterans and military members, with free Packers Hall of Fame admission with their military ID on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Members of the military and veterans eating at 1919 Kitchen & Tap also can receive a 25 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages through November.
The Packers Pro Shop is offering all active military members and veterans 20% off on Veterans Day and 10 percent off throughout November on all in-store items, with some standard exclusions. This offer is valid in-store only. In addition to the bandana raising money for Patriot K9s of Wisconsin, the Pro Shop has this year’s Salute to Service gear in stock, with the NFL donating any profits to benefit its military non-profit partners.
Fleet Farm also is honoring all veterans and active military members by offering an extra 10% off their in-store purchases Nov. 4-12.
Throughout November, packers.com and the Packers’ social media platforms will be sharing special Salute to Service content from this season so far. This year, Packers alumni have participated in the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight, the team has welcomed branches of the military for the Salute to Service Flag Football Tournament and several Packers players visited Fort McCoy to greet students at Challenge Academy.
In November, Packers players will also meet with veterans and show their support to members of the military in the team’s “Huddle for Heroes” event and a visit to the Patriot K9s facility in Wausau.
The Nov. 13 contest against the Dallas Cowboys will serve as the Packers’ Salute to Service game, presented by Fleet Farm. Players will wear and use special equipment that features the NFL Salute to Service camo-ribbon decal. The stadium will feature camouflage Salute to Service goal post wraps, banners and pylon decals, and in-game video features will include shoutouts to those who are serving and recognition of veterans.
The game will also include a flyover featuring U.S. Navy jets and the national anthem will be sung by a Wisconsin veteran. Fans coming to the game will receive a patriotic wall flag.