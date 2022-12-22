Some Lincoln County snowmobile trails open tomorrow

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE
START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Although the
heaviest snow has ended, additional snow is expected at times.
Northwest winds will increase significantly this evening, leading to
widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night.
Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind
chills well below zero tonight into Sunday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 1 and 3 inches. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph
tonight through Friday night, resulting in widespread blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will
range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday
night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely
necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Some Lincoln County snowmobile trails open tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Snowmobile clubs clear trails for upcoming Winter

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails (County administrated trails) in Zone 1 will open as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Zone 1 trails remaining closed are as follows: Portions of Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86. Corridor 17 south of the park-and-ride at intersection #30 will remain closed, according to a Lincoln County Forestry, Land & Parks Department.

The press release also stated:

All trails in Zones 2, 3, and 4 will remain closed at this time. On trails where winter ATV use is permitted, trails must be open to snowmobile use for 7 days before ATV use is allowed.

Winter ATV trails in Zone 1, corresponding with the above snowmobile trail opening, will remain closed until noon Dec. 30.

All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees F. Trails are in early season condition and may be rough and icy in some areas. Be aware of Trail Closed signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private land.

Local snowmobile clubs remind riders to stay off lakes and rivers unless a trail has been clearly marked by a club. If a water body is not marked, it is considered unsafe.

For up to date Lincoln County trail conditions, log on to: www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call our Trail Hotline at 715-539-1033.

Tags

Recommended for you