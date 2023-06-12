Speed a factor in fatal one-vehicle crash in Waushara County

TOWN OF HANCOCK, Wis. (WAOW) — A fatal one-vehicle crash took place in the Town of Hancock on Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release from Waushara County Sheriff's Office speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 2:21 pm regarding a motor vehicle crash in the N3000 block of 4th Avenue.
The vehicle was on fire near some trees and the Coloma and Hancock Fire departments extinguished the fire on arrival.
The lone occupant in the vehicle was a male driver who suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team, Wisconsin State Patrol, Coloma Station One and Two Fire Departments, Wisconsin DNR, Waushara County EMS, Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office.